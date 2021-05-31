Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,937. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

