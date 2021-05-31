HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 920,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,008. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.59.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

