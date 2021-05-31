High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HITID traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 730,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

