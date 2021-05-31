HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 10.29% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000.

NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $54.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

