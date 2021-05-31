HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $167.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.