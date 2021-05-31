HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. CWM LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.