HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 85,851 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

