HighTower Trust Services LTA Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

