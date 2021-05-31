Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

