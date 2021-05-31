Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

