Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $169.63 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $169.63 million and $4.26 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,989,222 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

