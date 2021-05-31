Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

MOAT stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $73.33. 96,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

