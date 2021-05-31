Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 81,608 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 603.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

