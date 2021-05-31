Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,716. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

