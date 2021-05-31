Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,670. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

