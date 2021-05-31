Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

XME stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 592,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

