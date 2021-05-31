Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $127.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.86 million and the lowest is $124.44 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $519.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

