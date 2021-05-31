Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $28.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.