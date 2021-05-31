Homeros Price Tops $0.0985 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $50.70 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.01024300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.27 or 0.09619609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00091687 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

