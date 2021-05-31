Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 592.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,522 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Homology Medicines worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $379.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

