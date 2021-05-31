Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

HRL stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

