H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after purchasing an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

