HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Trading 3.4% Higher

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.85 ($0.26). 708,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,624,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.20 ($0.25).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. The firm has a market cap of £138.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Quested purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.