Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the April 29th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS HOYFF remained flat at $$45.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

