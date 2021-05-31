Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $59,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock opened at $216.21 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.