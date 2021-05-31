Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.38 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.