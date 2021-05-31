Huobi BTC Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $14.05 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $35,882.25 or 1.00014019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.