HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $312.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,299,870 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,299,868 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

