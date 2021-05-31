Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,100 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 29th total of 733,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

HRNNF stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRNNF. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

