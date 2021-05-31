Hyve Market Cap Reaches $6.84 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00970004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.