i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $999.09 million, a PE ratio of -147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.