i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $999.09 million, a PE ratio of -147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

