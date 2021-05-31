IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stock Position Trimmed by Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,511,500 shares during the period. IAMGOLD comprises 3.1% of Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of IAMGOLD worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $7,188,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

