Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Up 84.9% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $716,316.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $35,555.11 or 0.94684671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00310542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00194452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00994641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.