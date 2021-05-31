ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 27.9% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00015679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $97,818.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

