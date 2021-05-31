Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.58 on Monday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 million, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

