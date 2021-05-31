IDEX Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $31.60 million and $640,873.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.01011955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.15 or 0.09477330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091063 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.