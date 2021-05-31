IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $48,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $558.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,572. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total value of $2,760,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,714,931.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,646. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

