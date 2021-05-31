Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $61.50 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and $396,323.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.50 or 0.00167501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00307745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00194029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00988989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,242 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

