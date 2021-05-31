ImageCash Market Capitalization Tops $67,630.38 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $67,630.38 and approximately $20.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00310542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00194452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00994641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,412,249 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,249 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

