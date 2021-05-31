Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTX opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.05. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.