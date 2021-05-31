Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
