ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. 2,968,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

