Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Imperial Oil worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

IMO stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -60.98%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.