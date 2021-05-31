Incent Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $434,592.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00970004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

