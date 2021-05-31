Indorse Token Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $582,934.39 and approximately $10,279.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00086292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.01027058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.38 or 0.09606550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00091388 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

