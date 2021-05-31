InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.