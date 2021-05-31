Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.86 on Monday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $281.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

III has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

