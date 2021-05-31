Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

