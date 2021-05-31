Ink Trading Down 22% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Ink has a market cap of $702,088.27 and approximately $10,177.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00306494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00194567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00971730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.