INO COIN Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00009355 BTC on major exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $618.17 million and $123,085.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

