Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $57.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.58 million and the highest is $59.70 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $263.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $884.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.